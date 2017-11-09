Third Conference of the World Banana Forum

8 - 9 November 2017 | International Conference Centre (CICG), Geneva, Switzerland

Side events on 7 and 10 November 2017

The WBF is a permanent platform that promotes collaboration and open dialogue on challenges facing the banana industry by bringing together key stakeholders, including representatives of the global supply chain. The WBF organizes global conferences with industry leaders and experts to discuss burning issues. These events give stakeholders the chance to be at the centre of discussions on global issues in the banana sector and to network. They offer a unique opportunity to strengthen the collaboration of key players and translate ideas into action.

This Third Conference will focus on global collaboration, gender, business and technical issues in banana production and trade. The conference will benefit everyone who has an interest in the banana sector - from producer and consumer organizations to governments, retailers, traders, NGOs and research institutions. Attending the conference is free, but accreditation and registration of participants is required for security reasons.