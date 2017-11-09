FAO.org

Third Conference of the World Banana Forum

8 - 9 November 2017 | International Conference Centre (CICG), Geneva, Switzerland

Side events on 7 and 10 November 2017

The WBF is a permanent platform that promotes collaboration and open dialogue on challenges facing the banana industry by bringing together key stakeholders, including representatives of the global supply chain. The WBF organizes global conferences with industry leaders and experts to discuss burning issues. These events give stakeholders the chance to be at the centre of discussions on global issues in the banana sector and to network. They offer a unique opportunity to strengthen the collaboration of key players and translate ideas into action.

This Third Conference will focus on global collaboration, gender, business and technical issues in banana production and trade. The conference will benefit everyone who has an interest in the banana sector - from producer and consumer organizations to governments, retailers, traders, NGOs and research institutions. Attending the conference is free, but accreditation and registration of participants is required for security reasons.

Provisional agenda

Morning

Afternoon

Location

SIDE EVENT
Tuesday 7

Multi-stakeholder meeting on Gender Equity in the Banana Industry

Multi-stakeholder meeting on Gender Equity in the Banana Industry

Genève room  
Centre de Conférence de Varembé (CCV)

WBF CONFERENCE
Wednesday 8

SESSION 1
Panel discussion: People at work

SESSION 2
Panel discussion: Sustainability: the global perspective and challenges  

Panel discussion: Compete and collaborate. Global collaboration in the WBF

Room 2
Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG)

WBF CONFERENCE
Thursday 9

SESSION 3
Panel discussion: Future of bananas: Managing risks from pests and disease threats

SESSION 4
Panel discussion: How to achieve a fairer distribution of value?

Closing ceremony: WBF priorities, organization and future

Room 2
Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG)

SIDE EVENT
Friday 10

Hands-on session on the FAO Global Programme on Fusarium TR4

 

Room 2
Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG)

