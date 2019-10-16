World Food Day – It’s your day!

Collective action across 150 countries is what makes World Food Day one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar. Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and general public. They promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all. Make #WorldFoodDay your day – share your individual action for #ZeroHunger or join the call by developing a group event or activity.