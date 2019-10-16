Share the #WorldFoodDay video on social media to inspire action for healthy diets!
Whether you’re a business, farmer, government representative or simply someone that's willing to make a change, here’s our recipe to help you make healthy eating and #ZeroHunger a way of life
Find out about all the events and promotional activities happening worldwide for World Food Day
We are calling on children and teens all over the world, from age 5 to 19, to use their imagination and create a poster that illustrates their idea of what needs to be done to make healthy diets available for everyone and how each of us can improve our diets.
Collective action across 150 countries is what makes World Food Day one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar. Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and general public. They promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all. Make #WorldFoodDay your day – share your individual action for #ZeroHunger or join the call by developing a group event or activity.