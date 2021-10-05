News archive 2021
Food security can only be achieved together with water security, the FAO Director-General said today, calling for proactive actions to improve integrated water management while boosting the quality of life and livelihoods. He spoke at a high-level launch of the WMO-led report “2021 State of Climate Services: Water.”
5-10-2021
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director-General QU Dongyu, who has pushed for a greater involvement of young people since taking office at the Rome-based agency two years ago, said the Forum had achieved its objectives, launching strong initiatives, new collaborations and imaginative ways to spark actions and behavioural change.
5-10-2021
Feeding people while saving the planet - "Change the Game, Change the Future" online platform challenges youth with delicate balancing act
The online decision-making platform "Change the Game, Change the Future" was jointly developed by FAO and The Lexicon, a North America-based non-profit organization whose "Green Brown Blue accelerator" mobilizes experts and builds tools to tackle challenges facing food systems. The game platform was introduced during a five-day flagship event of the World Food Forum (WFF), a youth-led movement to help shape the future of food and agriculture.
4-10-2021
With some of the world's worst food crises in recent years impacting tens of millions of people, there is an urgent need for specifically targeted funding for emergency livelihoods assistance and to build resilience, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said today.
4-10-2021
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Federal Government of Switzerland have announced the winners of the 2021 edition of the annual International Innovation Award for Sustainable Food Systems
1-10-2021
FAO Director-General QU Dongyu launches World Food Forum showcasing FAO's achievements.
1-10-2021
The Oct. 1-5 online event aims to harness the energy and creativity of younger generations to transform food and agriculture and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 2 "No hunger"
30-09-2021
"Because nutrition is so important, it has become one of the four pillars of FAO's approach to helping realize the SDGs," Qu told FAO Members at a high-level virtual event on "Implementing FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-31: Raising levels of nutrition for all", The other three pillars are better production, a better environment and a better life, which together form the four betters.
30-09-2021
Indigenous Peoples’ food systems publication wins the 2021 Best in the World Sustainability Report Award
Unique, FAO-led collaborative study is currently exhibited in the 2021 best food culture books exposition at Alfred Nobel House
30-09-2021
"We need to accelerate progress in achieving SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) target 12.3 by 2030 to halve global food waste and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses," FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said, warning that we only have "nine (harvest) seasons remaining to do so."
29-09-2021